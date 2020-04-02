Zoom CEO says 'sorry' over safety and privacy issues

In a statement by CEO Eric Yuan to Zoom users globally, video conferencing app Zoom has acknowledged that it has fallen short of adhering to necessary privacy and security standards.

“We recognise that we have fallen short of the community’s – and our own – privacy and security expectations. For that, I am deeply sorry, and I want to share what we are doing about it” said Yuan.

He elaborated that the platform was not designed for such a significant rise in and magnitude of users.

“We did not design the product with the foresight that, in a matter of weeks, every person in the world would suddenly be working, studying, and socialising from home. We now have a much broader set of users who are utilising our product in a myriad of unexpected ways, presenting us with challenges we did not anticipate when the platform was conceived.”

Zoom’s recent growth has put it in the spotlight over a series of privacy and security issues. The platform has skyrocketed to 200 million daily users from 10 million in December 2019.