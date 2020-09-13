Zoom introduces two-factor authentication in a bid to boost users' security

New Delhi - Video meet app Zoom has introduced Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for additional security, making it easier for admins and organisations to protect their users data and prevent security breaches.

To enable Zoom's 2FA at the account-level for password-based authentication, account admins sign-in to the Zoom Dashboard.

"In the navigation menu, click Advanced, then Security. Make sure the Sign in with Two-Factor Authentication option is enabled. Select one of these options to enable 2FA for: All users in your account: Enable 2FA for all users in the account," the company said in a statement on Friday.

One can choose users with specific roles and users belonging to specific groups too.

With 2FA, organizations can reduce the risk of identity theft and security breaches by adding an extra layer of security that prevents bad actors from accessing accounts by guessing passwords or gaining access to employees' or students' devices.