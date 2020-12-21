Zoom removes chat limit for the festive season

Zoom has removed its 40 minute limit ahead of the festive season.

The video conferencing software has allowed worldwide communication during the coronavirus pandemic, and with families set to be apart over the holiday season, Zoom have gotten rid of the usual 40 minute talk limit for free accounts on the last day of Hannukah, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

In a statement posted to their website, they said: "COVID-19 has changed how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn’t look the same. As a token of appreciation to our users during an extraordinary time, we’re removing the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for all meetings globally for several upcoming special occasions. Whether coming together on the final day of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, ringing in the New Year, or marking the last days of Kwanzaa, those connecting with friends and family won’t get cut short."

The removal of the 40 minute limit will be automatically lifted between 10 am ET on Wednesday December 23 to 6 am ET on Saturday December 26. To mark the New Year, the limit will be lifted between 10 am ET on Wednesday December 30 and 6 am ET on Saturday January 2, 2021.

BANG ShowBiz Tech