Zoom to expand in US with engineering centres

Zoom Video Communications Inc said Thursday it plans to hire 500 software engineers for research and development locations in Phoenix and Pittsburgh over the next two years, expanding its engineering workforce by about 60%.

The San Jose, California-based videoconferencing company has seen a large spike in usage as families, friends and organizations use its software to connect while under lockdown orders during the global coronavirus pandemic. The company said last month it has about 300 million daily meeting participants, up from 10 million in December.

The sudden crush of traffic revealed a number of privacy and security issues that caused Zoom to pause new feature development for 90 days to address the concerns. It also prompted Zoom to seek out an additional cloud computing vendor, Oracle Corp, to help handle the volume.

Zoom's current engineering workforce is mostly split between its San Jose headquarters and China. Zoom Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg told Reuters the company is looking for offices near Arizona State University and Carnegie Mellon University to tap engineering talent coming out of the schools.

Steckelberg said hiring will start immediately, and the new employees will work from home until at least September. Zoom had previously said it does not plan for staff to return to its offices until at least then.