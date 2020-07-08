Zoom Video launches new hardware as a service

Zoom Video Communications has launched a new hardware-as-a-service (HaaS) offering to help its enterprise customers scale video conference rooms and phones with budget-friendly hardware options and simple technology upgrades at an affordable, fixed monthly price. The new offering which will run on the ServiceNow platform will help enterprises deploy Zoom solutions with the hardware they need without the large initial investment, saving budget for other IT projects. Customers can choose from a variety of solutions from leading hardware manufacturers DTEN, Neat, Poly, and Yealink, Zoom said, adding that the service is currently available in the US. "Amazing hardware partnerships are a key part of Zoom's ecosystem," said Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering at Zoom. "With many people globally coping with today's unique challenges, easy access to hardware is critical for offices, distance learning, telehealth, and more.

"Zoom Hardware as a Service will help users adapt to new work-from-anywhere environments by making it easier than ever before to get access to the latest and greatest hardware for Zoom Rooms and Zoom Phone," Sankarlingam said.

Hardware-as-a-service gives enterprises the same flexibility in their hardware as they have in their Zoom software, the company said.

Zoom said customers will be able to include Zoom software and Zoom HaaS devices on a single invoice for simple end-to-end procurement and add hardware as their business evolves with high-quality devices that provide a turnkey experience for Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms.

"Hardware as a Service is a game-changer that addresses key IT challenges of heavy upfront hardware costs, complex deployments, high-touch support, and cumbersome device lifecycle management," said Roopam Jain, Industry Director, Unified Communications and Collaboration at Frost and Sullivan.

"It enables flexible and cost-effective OPEX-based end-to-end deployments that future proof technology investments, allowing business users to leverage cutting-edge communications."

--IANS

