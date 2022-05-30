Sony wants half of its game releases to be on PC or mobile by 2025. The gaming giant - which is behind the PlayStation console line as well as megahit games such as 'Uncharted', 'God of War' and the 'Marvel' series - wants to expand a lot of its catalogue into mobile an app form so that their products can be "present pretty much everywhere," Speaking during a business briefing on Thursday, SIE president Jim Ryan said: PlayStation Studios historically has executed wonderfully in the delivery of a strong portfolio of narrative rich, graphically beautiful single-player games, but it’s certainly the case that we have restricted ourselves to a rather narrow portion of the gaming market.

By expanding to PC and mobile, and it must be said… also to live services, we have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market, to being present pretty much everywhere." The gaming boss- who shared a slide at the event claiming that the move would be completed by 2025 - went on to explain that if Sony is able to "execute [the plan] with intelligence" then it could be beneficial for both players and Sony themselves in terms of profit. He added: "I think if we do this right, if we execute with intelligence and we execute with excellence, the opportunities for significant growth in the number of people who play our games, the number of people who enjoy our games, and the number of people who spend money on our games, is exponentially a large one.

