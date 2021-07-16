South Africans use social media platforms to rebuild what unrest destroyed

While social media has come under fire for being a platform to share fake news and incite the ongoing unrest in KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng, South Africans are using various online platforms to help rebuild the towns that were affected by the unrest. The unrest started in KwaZulu Natal after former president Jacob Zuma was jailed for 15 months for being in contempt of court. He began his term on Wednesday, July 7. The ongoing violence and unrest quickly spread to the country's commercial hub of Gauteng.

Ordinary South Africans and business owners took to social media platforms to offer their help to businesses that were looted during the violence on social media platforms. A social media user Themba Nxumalo @BabaKaNkanyezi offered his construction services to businesses that have been affected by the unrest. In his tweet, Nxumalo said: "If you are in KZN and your property got damaged, I am offering free services with our construction company (Intando Construction Pty Ltd) to fix and renovate your shops so that you can get back to business.“ Another user, Dwayne_Taurus @DwayneTheoSA, offered his cleaning services on Twitter. He said: "After or now I am willing to clean malls and other shops doing it for free. If you know some business owners who need a cleaner for their shops that were looted can contact me," he said.

Nkuli Moyo, who described himself as a philanthropist in his profile, also offered to help single mothers and young entrepreneurs. "If you know any small businesses, particularly owned by single mothers and young entrepreneurs affected by the looting and anarchy in and around Johannesburg, please kindly DM me. We can't help everyone, but we can help a few," he said. Campaigns such as Community Capacity and RebuildSA are some of the initatives that were established on social media to help clean up the cities. Some even volunteered their time skills and resources through these campaigns.