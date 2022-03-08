Massive discounts on Microsoft software in Godeal24’s Women’s Day sale

Whether they use a cellphone, computer, or any other smart device, the reason why users value each system upgrade optimisation is because they want to experience new features while still enjoying the comforting feeling of using something familiar.

It has been reported that with the “Sun Valley 2” feature update, Microsoft will introduce a new feature that will enable the task manager to suspend applications that use too many system resources. This new feature, which is called “Efficiency Mode” or “Eco Mode”, will enable overall performance problems to be resolved by suspending the use of resources for processes manually selected by the user. The new Windows 11 Efficiency Mode lowers the priority of processes to “low”. It is also effective in extending the overall battery life of the notebook. Efficiency Mode was also tested by Microsoft for a year, and the final results were quite surprising, with up to four times performance improvement (76% reduction in resource usage) observed on CPU-intensive systems in this mode. Not only is there a better UI response, the speed of the task manager itself is also significantly improved.