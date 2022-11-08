The HUAWEI nova Y61: A dashing smartphone with a 50MP AI Triple Camera launches in South Africa

Huawei Consumer Business Group has announced the launch of the HUAWEI nova Y61, the newest smartphone under the HUAWEI nova Y series. From its most practical features like its camera technology to its dashing design, long battery life, fast charging, smooth user experience and reliable quality, the HUAWEI nova Y61 builds a user experience that fuses technology with fashion.

The new HUAWEI nova Y61 is an upgrade of the HUAWEI nova Y60 which was launched in 2021. While the HUAWEI nova Y61 is similar to its predecessor, it has slight differences - an exquisite new design, a camera upgrade from 13MP to 50MP and a 22.5W SuperCharge which is a great advance from the 10W SuperCharge of the HUAWEI nova Y60. Watch the video below to find out more:

Comfort-centric user experience with top-notch design The HUAWEI nova Y61 is designed with the Star Effect and when placed under light, the back panels glow exquisitely. The structural design of the smartphone is inspired by modern architecture. In addition to its grand design concept, the delicate yet minimalist design gives the device a modern touch. The proportioned surfaces on both sides of the middle frame make the overall body slim enough for a comfortable and easy grip.

Level-up your smartphone camera experience with 50 MP AI triple Camera One of HUAWEI nova Y61’s biggest highlights is the 50MP AI Triple Camera. The three rear lenses are led by the 50MP Main Camera, allowing you to take high-res photographs with crystal clear details and ideal brightness. The second rear lens is the 2MP Depth Camera. The Depth Camera works in tandem with the 50MP Main Camera to produce well-lit aperture photographs that highlight the subject and their features in full clarity, enriching the layers of the image capture, and create a bokeh background that will not contrast too harshly against the main subject of the shot. Finally, the third lens would be the 4cm Macro Camera, which allows users to explore a microscopic world beyond their perception.

The 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge for all your mobile work and entertainment needs The HUAWEI nova Y61 is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which can support fuss-free heavy use. With up to 9.5 hours of gaming, 25 hours of phone calls, 13.5 hours of web surfing, and 13.3 hours of video streaming. In addition, the 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge charges much faster than competing products in the same category. The HUAWEI nova Y61 also has a smart battery capacity assistant. Through the built-in detection algorithm, it can intelligently detect the battery capacity, identify the status of the battery, and send out battery capacity reminders to the end user.

The HUAWEI nova Y61 The 6.52-inch HD+ display The HUAWEI nova Y61 features the 8x Ultra High-Resolution Touching Control and Smooth Screen Dimming Control for a smoother and seamless user experience. You can adjust the screen brightness to your desired level to read and browse, while enjoying the Eye Comfort Mode. Whether you are in a low-light environment or a bright setting, the HUAWEI nova Y61 can automatically adjust the screen brightness.