Spotify Wrapped reveals what songs South Africans listened to most this year
Share this article:
MUSIC streaming platform Spotify released its Wrapped feature on December 1. Spotify Wrapped highlights its users’ listening history and habits to remind them of their favourite moments from 2021 on the platform. This year’s recap includes “personalised auras”.
“Audio has energy, so we worked with Mystic Michaela (an aura reader) to connect your listening habits in 2021 to the aura spectrum by assigning a colour to each of six mood descriptor categories (including “happy,” “calm,” and “hopeful,”) and matching them with tracks on Spotify,” said the platform.
It also lists the most listened to songs of the year. Spotify’s Top Ten South African Songs and Artists of 2021:
1. Banyana – DJ Maphorisa, Tyler ICU, Daliwonga, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small
2. Abalele – Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Ami Faku
3. Mmapula – Busta 929, Mzu M
4. John Wick – De Mthuda, Sir Trill, Da Muziqal Chef
5. Woza – Mr JazziQ, Kabza De Small, Lady Du, Boohle
6. Ndenzel' Uncedo Hym 377 Live- Joyous Celebration
7. Jack – Nasty C
8. Ghanama – Makhadzi, Prince Benza
9. Dina – Appel
10 THE 5 YEAR PLAN - A-Reece, Wordz
The Global Top Ten Songs and Artists of 2021:
1. Yonaguni – Bad Bunny
2. Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
3. Butter – BTS
4. Way 2 Sexy – Drake, Future, Young Thug
5. Ghost – Justin Bieber
6. Take My Breath – The Weeknd
7. Qué Más Pues? – J Balvin, Maria Becerra
8. Positions – Ariana Grande
9. Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
10. Already Dead – Juice WRLD
IOL TECH