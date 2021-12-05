Spotify Wrapped reveals what songs South Africans listened to most this year

MUSIC streaming platform Spotify released its Wrapped feature on December 1. Spotify Wrapped highlights its users’ listening history and habits to remind them of their favourite moments from 2021 on the platform. This year’s recap includes “personalised auras”.

“Audio has energy, so we worked with Mystic Michaela (an aura reader) to connect your listening habits in 2021 to the aura spectrum by assigning a colour to each of six mood descriptor categories (including “happy,” “calm,” and “hopeful,”) and matching them with tracks on Spotify,” said the platform.