Student360 launches first digimag - Home Schooling

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The new flagship education website Student360 has expanded its digital footprint with the launch of its first digimag – Home Schooling. Home schooling is a hot concept right now, and is a question that many parents are wrestling with as the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa continues to escalate. The Home Schooling digimag is the first of two editions on this topic. It addresses everything a parent needs to know about home schooling – from the law, how to register for exams, advice from an experienced parent, and hints and tips, along with a detailed introduction of the Student360 website which is endorsed by the Department of Basic Education (DBE). READ: Home Schooling digimag

The coronavirus pandemic has many parents worried about the safety of their children, and whether they should return to school at all this year. But parents are similarly reluctant for their children to miss an academic year.

The digimag does not only provide the information that a parent needs to make the difficult decisions they face, but it is backed byStudent360 - the go-to website on all matters education.

The website boasts all the officially available study guides for matrics, and past papers for revision. They have been split up by the Student360 team into digestible chapters, they come in user-friendly and real-feel PDF flipbooks, and can be accessed online or be downloaded, and can be shared with friends to form study groups via Zoom or something similar.

All the latest study guides released by the DBE for the new curricula are available on the site, and education specialists have provided detailed learning sheets for primary school grades.

Go to Student360.africa

The website further features all the important education news, and is packed with advice and home fitness sports drills for the budding sports stars that can not compete at the moment.

Importantly, the Sudent360 team has ensured that the user experience is exceptional mobile and desktop devices.

IOL