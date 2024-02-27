Tech giants converge at World Mobile Congress 2024 to show off their innovations

From foldable phones to electric cars of the future and robotic dogs, the world’s foremost tech giants from around the globe have gathered in Barcelona, Spain, to showcase, and maybe show off, their latest innovations at the World Mobile Congress (MWC). The three-day conference is truly a sight to behold with the biggest names in the industry all showcasing what their experts have been “cooking up in the lab.”

It’s a feast for the eyes, whether you’re into hardcore gaming, want the best gadgets no matter your business or just looking to dabble in some “light” tech fun. From the moment you enter through the massive doors of the Fira Barcelona Gran Via, your senses are immediately gobbled up by the bright lights and sounds. Once you wrap your head around the thousands of people (and steps you’ll walk), you soon realise just how each exhibitor is just here to show off - and I don’t mean that in an ugly way.

Spanning across at least eight halls, each exhibitor is chomping at the bit to show you just how hard their team of experts have been working behind the scenes. Even if they are merely prototypes and may never actually be sold in stores, it’s truly magnificent to watch each brand proudly show off their work. From robot dogs (I actually want one!) to a foldable phone that fits on your wrist and even futuristic cars, each one of the more than 2,400 exhibitors will wow you with their work. It's a whole squad this time! Don't miss the Xiaomi #CyberDog show at #MWC24. 🤖 pic.twitter.com/lDSKngmjBw — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) February 27, 2024

A prototype of Motorola’s foldable phone that connects to a watch-looking magnet that fits on the user’s arm. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL The HONOR Magic V2 foldable phone that was launched in China last year also featured in the line-up. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL SK Telecom showcased its urban air mobility concept. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL Xiaomi unveiled its SU7 EV at the MWC in Barcelona. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

According to its website, MWC Barcelona is the largest and most influential event of the connectivity ecosystem - and it truly is. And as much as most vendors are looking to make great advancements in the world of artificial intelligence or AI, the main theme through it all is how to bring forward the human aspect. Speaking at a session titled, Putting Humans First in AI Development: Key Considerations for Creating AI for Smart Devices, the chief executive of HONOR Device Co., Ltd., George Zhao, said his company is committed to developing AI devices designed with human needs at the core. Group GM of MCX, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Alex Katouzian, CEO of HONOR Device Co., Ltd., George Zhao and CEO of Global System for Mobile Communications Association, John Hoffman Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

Featured alongside, Group GM of MCX, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Alex Katouzian and hosted by CEO of Global System for Mobile Communications Association, John Hoffman, Zhao said the current wave of AI breakthroughs is unprecedented in history and will profoundly affect smart devices. HONOR’s strategic focus is to bring AI to MagicOS, introducing the industry’s first intent-based UI (IUI), incorporating a new kernel, new UI, and an interconnected ecosystem empowered by AI to devices from smartphones to PCs, providing users with a cross-device, cross-application, and cross-ecosystem experience. "Platform-level AI and LLMs enable HONOR to seamlessly blend AI devices such as AI PCs and AI smartphones into users’ daily lives, understanding their intent and anticipating their needs. The more consumers engage with these devices, the more tailored and helpful the experience becomes," he said.

Zhao added that through HONOR devices, the user's privacy will be protected. He said AI cannot exist without a foundation of security. “Highlighting HONOR’s PFAST principle in AI development—Privacy, Fairness and Justice, Accountability, Security and Reliability, Transparency and Controllability.