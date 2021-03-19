'Technical glitches' blamed for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram crash

DURBAN - FACEBOOK has revealed that a technical issue led to an interruption in services earlier today. IOL reported that thousands of people were left scrambling after Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp crashed. "Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook service.We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologise for any inconvenience," a spokesperson from Facebook said. Reuters reported that nearly a million people across the world reported problems with Instagram. Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back! #WhatsAppDown — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 19, 2021

All the affected social media apps, owned by Facebook, were back up and running in no time.

In 2012, it was reported that Facebook paid $1 billion in cash for stock of Instagram, a photo-sharing app. This Facebook's largest ever acquisition. The popular Instagram application, which allows users to add filters and effects to pictures taken on their smartphones, has gained about 30-million users since it first launched in January 2011.

Meanwhile, Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014.

Last year, Investopedia reported that Facebook has expanded far beyond its original social networking platform since its founding more than 15 years ago.

Facebook was founded by Mark Zuckerberg several Harvard College room mates back in 2004.

Here are Facebook's 5 biggest acquisitions:

Instagram - Instagram is a photo and video-sharing social networking platform that was launched in 2010.

WhatsApp - WhatsApp is a messenger and calling service available to users throughout the world. The platform was launched in 2009.

Oculus VR - Oculus VR is a virtual reality hardware and software company founded in 2012.

Onavo - Onavo performs web analytics on other mobile apps to determine customer usage and was founded in 2010.

Beluga - Beluga is a messaging app founded in 2010.

