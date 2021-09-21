Techno Spark 7 pro debuts in SA

Mobile brand Tecno Mobile launched its latest offering, the Tecno Spark 7 Pro, last week. Available for sale in South Africa in October, it offers a 48MP Clear Triple Camera and a new Helio G80 chipset.

The phone also has a 6.6-inch edge-to-edge display, complete with Super Night Mode. Stephen Ha, general manager of Tecno Mobile, said the company is focused on what younger generations want from their smartphones. “We aim to provide them the best of contemporary technology in artistic designs and elegant taste. The Tecno Spark 7 series reflects our promise to Gen Z and tertiary students by offering advanced technology such as bigger and better displays and 48MP Clear Triple Cameras to bring an immersive cinema experience to their fingertips.

“With the Spark 7 Pro, you can connect to the world around you faster than ever before,” said Ha. According to the company, the 48MP Clear Triple Camera is exceptional for many reasons, among them an AI lens that brightens dark environments and makes it easier for smiles to stand out. “The camera is complemented by the Spark 7 Pro’s exclusive ’Smile Snapshot’ photo function, which involves AI Portrait focusing on the face and capturing the photo when it sees a smile. The result is that the perfect selfie will never be missed,” the company said.

The video Bokeh feature of the phone focuses on the subject and blurs the background, providing a professional cinematic touch. The video quality is further enhanced by technology like Video Beautify, which adapts to different skin effects and individual features. “The Spark 7 Pro’s 6.6-inch clear screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring remarkably fast and smooth navigation experience as well as the edge-to-edge display, which is also equipped with ample room to navigate through multiple applications with prompt accessibility to different functions.

“Because the Spark 7 Pro is equipped with SoC Helio G80, an all-new 2.0GHz, Octa-core processor and dedicated 950MHz graphics unit, the device benchmarks at twice the speed of the previous generation,” the company said. Other features on the smartphone include: Bluetooth Audio Share 2.0: With Bluetooth Audio Share 2.0, users can spread their love of music to even more people. Get the party started whenever, wherever, and let friends and family join in.

With its three variants – the 128+4GB/64+6GB/64+4GB – and 5000mAh battery, the Spark 7 Pro offers long-lasting storage and power which guarantees more storage space for photographs, limits freezing, lagging and prompts about storage capacity almost being reached. The 5000mAh battery retains phone power for 14 days without any recharging. The phone is built-on Android 11, HiOS7.5, which offers a rich and fun experience with an extensive and immersive collection of features such as the Custom Timing Dark Theme, Chat Bubbles, Video Assistant and App Twin.