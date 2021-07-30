Technology giant Altron appoints CFO and chairperson

Technology company Altron has announced that it has appointed Nicholas Bofilatos as group chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from July 29. The JSE-listed company said Bofilatos, who takes over from Cedric Miller, joined Altron in 2019 and was finance executive: change management. He has more than 15 years of experience in finance leadership positions and was previously group CFO at Ctrack Holdings.

A chartered accountant by training, Bofilatos holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Pretoria as well as a Bachelor of Accounting Science (BCompt Hons) and Certificate in Theory of Accountancy from the University of South Africa, the company said. “I am delighted to take over this role in a company with a rich history of innovation and to be part of the team moving it forward into our Altron 2.0 strategy of tripling operating income, maintaining a net debt to Ebitda of less than 1, and becoming a responsible environmental, social and corporate governance company,” said Bofilatos. At the same time, Altron's board has appointed Stewart van Graan as chairperson of Altron, effective from 28 July 28, following Mike Leeming’s retirement.

Van Graan has been an independent non-executive director of the Altron board since 2017 and chairs the Altron Social Ethics and Sustainability Committee. He is a member of the Altron Audit Committee, the Altron Risk Committee, and the Altron Investment Committee. Van Graan has a strong background in technology with a focus on commercial success and was formerly the managing director of Dell South Africa, and is the former general manager of Dell’s business in Africa. Before leaving Dell in April 2017, he was the vice-president for the Enterprise Solutions business in the EMEA Emerging Markets. He also previously served as the chairperson of Dell in South Africa and the Dell Khulisa Academy. He served on the advisory board of the University of Stellenbosch Business School and the board of non-profit organisation Christel House school in Cape Town.