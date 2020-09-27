Agribusiness Zowasel develops software using AI to help people manage shipments, cash flow

The technology industry is currently one of the fastest-growing industries and perhaps the largest segment of the market in the world today. Increasingly, individuals and businesses worldwide are accessing different technological solutions and devices and connecting to the internet more than ever before.

One such sector that technology is enabling disruptive innovation within is agriculture, which is where Zowasel comes in as an agribusiness. Zowasel has developed an application software using blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to offer an online platform that allows buyers and sellers to manage shipments and provide cash flow solutions to meet market demand.

Transacting digitally, both growers and buyers can increase efficiency, reduce cost, and access a broader market. Zowasel will showcase all of this and more at the SA Innovation Summit’s live sessions.

The future of technology promises ground-breaking innovations, along with a wealth of new opportunities. Many young people are conscious of technology and its simple uses. Taking advantage of their innovative potential and the power of technology in learning will allow for their active participation in this future.

Technology's high growth prospect revolves around and depends on continuous innovations. That being said, as a competitive industry, one essential attitude needed to succeed as a tech start-up is perseverance to overcome its evolving changes and consistently stay up to date with the latest technology news and development.