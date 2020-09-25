All you need to make your home smarter

The September Edition of the IOL Tech monthly mag is now available.

This month we celebrate an incredible partnership between IOL Tech and the South African Innovation Summit which is set to be an incredible event and a must see for all SA startups as well as anyone interested to see how the tech industry is evolving in Africa. This will take place on the 29th September to the 2nd of October and you can get your tickets here. In addition to this, you can receive a 10% discount when you use the promo code ANA20. Get your tickets here

I look forward to seeing you there!

In this month’s mag we have decided to bring it home. One can never underestimate how valuable it is to have a connected home and how much extra time you can save. From Alexa and Google home giving you travel times to work and daily weather to fridges that let you know when your milk is running low. There has never been a better time to embrace all that home automation has to offer. The best part is that it really doesn't have to cost a kidney to do so.

By reading this month's mag as a digital copy and not on physical paper, you have already begun to embrace one of the key components of smart home automation: convenience. As humans, we are constantly striving to make things simpler, better and faster. The current state of home automation allows us to do so much more, so much quicker and we are now seeing devices becoming more interconnected. Wristwatches can now detect when you have fallen asleep and switch off your lights, lights can change to studio lighting if you are taking a selfie and so much more.