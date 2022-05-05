Bill Gates reveals reaction to Elon Musk buying Twitter

The Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates - who doesn't see eye-to-eye with the Tesla chief Elon Musk - has reflected on the news he has had a bid to buy the social media platform accepted by the board. Asked what he thinks of the deal, Gates told the BBC: "You know, Elon, I guess it's possible Twitter could be worse. But it also could be better… So I have a wait and see attitude."

Last week, Musk accused Gates of "shorting" Telsa stock - which is a way of making money through betting that a firm with lose value - and argued it undermines Gates' environmental charity work. However, asked whether or not he had bet against Tesla, the 66-year-old businessman fired back: "That has nothing to do with climate change. I have ways of diversifying. "The popularity of electric cars will lead to more competition for selling those cars.

"So there's a difference between electric cars being adopted, and companies becoming infinitely valuable." Earlier this week, multi-billionaire Musk - who has bought Twitter for a whopping $44 billion (£33.3 billion) - insisted he wants to make the platform a better place. Regarding his goals of making the site a platform for free speech, he said: "[It] would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible, and to have as broad a swath of the country and the rest of the world on Twitter, and that they find it interesting and entertaining and funny, and that it makes their life better."

