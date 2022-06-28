Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Elon Musk turns 51, crosses 100 million followers mark on his Twitter account

FILE - South African-born Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter account has now crossed the 100 million followers mark on his 51st birthday. Musk celebrates after the successful launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the manned Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. File photo: Getty Images/AFP

FILE - South African-born Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter account has now crossed the 100 million followers mark on his 51st birthday. Musk celebrates after the successful launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the manned Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. File photo: Getty Images/AFP

Published 3h ago

Share

San Francisco – As the tech billionaire Elon Musk celebrates his 51st birthday, his Twitter account has now crossed the 100 million followers mark, which makes him one of only six people in the world to cross this milestone on the microblogging site.

Musk, touted to be the most successful tech entrepreneur and investor in the world, joined the platform in 2009 and now ranks sixth among the most-followed people including former US president Barack Obama, singer Justin Bieber, and others.

Story continues below Advertisement

Obama is leading with 132.1 million followers, Bieber has 114.1 million, Katy Perry has 108.8 million, Rihanna has 106.9 million and Cristiano Ronaldo has 101.3 million followers on the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, Musk, born on June 28, 1971, turned 51 on Tuesday. He often remains in the news for updates on his ventures such as SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Co. He is also known to comment on politics, pop culture and world events.

However, Musk, who made a whopping $44 billion deal, has been quiet on the social media platform since June 21.

More on this

As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with an estimated net worth of around $203 billion as of June 2022, Musk is the wealthiest person in the world.

In 2002, Musk founded SpaceX, of which he serves as CEO and chief engineer. In 2004, he was an early investor in electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Motors, Inc (now Tesla, Inc). He became its chairperson and product architect, eventually assuming the position of CEO in 2008.

Musk helped create SolarCity, a solar energy company, in 2006, which was later acquired by Tesla and became Tesla Energy.

Story continues below Advertisement

In 2015, he co-founded OpenAI, a nonprofit research company promoting friendly artificial intelligence. In 2016, he co-founded Neuralink, a neurotechnology company focused on developing brain-computer interfaces and founded The Boring Company, a tunnel construction company.

IANS

Related Topics:

Internet of ThingsTeslaSpaceXElon MuskTechnologyTwitterViralTech

Share

Recent stories by:

IANS