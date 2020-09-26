How 100% Black female-owned agritech firm Cabrito Cuts seeks to disrupt red meat market

Globally consumers have become more health-conscious and now exert strong influence regarding the acceptability and or boycott of certain foods. Currently, consumers demand lean meat with less saturated fatty acids, which has been demonstrated to have less negative impacts on health compared to fatty meat rich in saturated fatty acids. Besides being a good source of quality protein for human consumption, chevon has a low fat and cholesterol content, has a higher concentration of desirable and unsaturated fatty acids, which are known to have beneficial health effects in the human body.

Founded in October 2019, Cabrito Cuts is a 100% Black female-owned Agribusiness Company specialising in cross Boer goat breeding, meat production and processing. Our unique value proposition is that goat meat due to its healthful chemical nutrient profile is potentially going to be the next major contributor of animal-derived protein for human consumption in the not too distant future. It is against this background that Cabrito Cuts seeks to disrupt the current red meat market by creating an awareness of the goat population, and interrogate the capacity to produce goat meat on a large scale while highlighting the health and nutritional benefits of goat meat as a dietary protein source for human consumption. The South African market currently lacks goat meat derived products, therefore we have created and sell chevon boerewors and burger patties, which are infused with fresh herbs, bringing a unique and tantalizing taste.

Our involvement this year with the SA Innovation Summit has been a privilege and honor, to hear and see the amazing work being done by aspiring South African entrepreneurs gives this country's economy prospect that it will flourish and afford the youth and job-seekers with endless opportunities.

