Tuesday, May 31, 2022

I would be shocked if I am not being spied on, says Musk

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US. Picture: Reuters Mike Blake

Published 2h ago

San Francisco - Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday emphasised that he would be shocked if he comes to know that he is “not” being spied on.

On the micro-blogging site Twitter, Musk posted a picture, which reads: “Does anyone else feel like they are being watched?”.

While replying to that, a user wrote: “You are 24/7 on all your devices and online services, including your own Starlink. In your case it is not just mass surveillance. You are a priority target”.

"I would be shocked if I am not being spied on haha. My only ask is that anyone spying on me please not affect call quality too much or I cannot hear what is being said!" Musk said in a reply to the user.

Recently, the Tesla CEO shared some motivational thoughts on Twitter.

Musk reminded people that every day is a fresh start, and that one can always choose to be happy.

“Tomorrow will be the first sunrise of the rest of ur life, make it what u want,” Musk wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

“And remember that happiness is a choice,” he added.

Earlier, Musk shared a snarky cartoon of himself as a rescuer of a blue bird, Twitter's official mascot, with his 95.7 million followers.

IANS

Internet of Thingssocial networkingTeslaSpaceXElon MuskTechnologyTwitter

IANS