I would be shocked if I am not being spied on, says Musk

San Francisco - Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday emphasised that he would be shocked if he comes to know that he is “not” being spied on. On the micro-blogging site Twitter, Musk posted a picture, which reads: “Does anyone else feel like they are being watched?”.

While replying to that, a user wrote: “You are 24/7 on all your devices and online services, including your own Starlink. In your case it is not just mass surveillance. You are a priority target”. "I would be shocked if I am not being spied on haha. My only ask is that anyone spying on me please not affect call quality too much or I cannot hear what is being said!" Musk said in a reply to the user. I would be shocked if I’m *not* being spied on haha.



My only ask is that anyone spying on me please not affect call quality too much or I can’t hear what’s being said! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2022 Recently, the Tesla CEO shared some motivational thoughts on Twitter.

Musk reminded people that every day is a fresh start, and that one can always choose to be happy. “Tomorrow will be the first sunrise of the rest of ur life, make it what u want,” Musk wrote on the micro-blogging platform. And remember that happiness is a choice — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2022 “And remember that happiness is a choice,” he added.

