Internet access is key to fighting poverty, says Elon Musk

The Tesla CEO – who is one of the world's richest people – has suggested that education and internet access are central to improving living standards across the globe.

The outspoken billionaire – who has been a driving force behind Starlink, a satellite internet constellation – wrote on Twitter: "Education is the path out of poverty and Internet access enables education. (sic)"

Musk subsequently delivered an update on Starlink and its ongoing expansion.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Starlink now over 1M user terminals manufactured (sic)”.