Internet access is key to fighting poverty, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk believes internet access is key to combating poverty.
The Tesla CEO – who is one of the world's richest people – has suggested that education and internet access are central to improving living standards across the globe.
The outspoken billionaire – who has been a driving force behind Starlink, a satellite internet constellation – wrote on Twitter: "Education is the path out of poverty and Internet access enables education. (sic)"
Musk subsequently delivered an update on Starlink and its ongoing expansion.
He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Starlink now over 1M user terminals manufactured (sic)”.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, Musk argued that "low birth rates" pose a bigger risk than global warming.
The businessman claimed that environmental issues don't actually represent the biggest risk to civilisation at this point in time.
He wrote on Twitter: "Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming
"Mark these words (sic)"
Musk was subsequently asked: "Is having kids the only solution? I think there needs to be a ton of Education on this issue. (sic)"
And the Tesla boss replied: "Yes"
Despite this, Musk acknowledged that global warming still represents a "major risk".
He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "(And I do think global warming is a major risk) (sic)".
BANG ShowBiz Tech