Kenyan tech startup drives innovation in a Covid-19 climate

The current state of the tech industry in Kenya is positive with a lot of innovation led by young people to drive valuable change.

There may be a missing gap between real life-solving innovations and the use of high tech; this is the use of smart technology and AI among others. This missing link makes the connection formidable to address real-life issues. In the case of AI, the lack of data and ways to capture data properly renders any machine learning tool built non reliable.

The opportunity for AfyaRekod is extremely massive in being able to standardize how we create the tools in line with the ecosystem merging innovation with reality. At AfyaRekod we train the team to be outcome-driven rather than process-driven.

The future of tech is definitely youth-focused with a lot of self-learning. One of the strong pillars and a key aspect of the future of tech is R&D Innovations. Currently, a great number of tech innovations built in Africa have minimal R&D backing. There is great room to build valuable IP through well-done R&D.

AfyaRekod softly launched in March 2020, the current climate at the time (still ongoing) was the Covid- 19 pandemic. It presented an opportunity to pivot even with internal fears of AfyaRekod being tagged as an innovation built mainly to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic. We took this opportunity and pushed ourselves to extreme lengths enabling us to survive as a tech startup.