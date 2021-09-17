Make future-ready Cape Town your base

Cape Town is a city primed for investment. With a highly skilled workforce, world-class infrastructure and stable government, the city is Africa’s most connected and fastest growing startup hub, and ranks among the best in the world for lifestyle. Cape Town’s emerging city economy is driven by big business, finance and tourism. Property is booming, manufacturing is growing, as is entrepreneurship. The city is attracting thinkers, innovators and design-led entrepreneurs who are helping to build an ecosystem that is strong in many aspects of the knowledge economy. The city is also a leader in Africa in the information technology sector, with more tech start-ups here than anywhere else on the continent.

Explore the opportunities, choose Cape Town What sets it apart is the City of Cape Town’s commitment to create an enabling environment for business to invest and grow. The Invest Cape Town initiative demonstrates the City’s desire to create a platform that will encourage business leaders and entrepreneurs to live, work, study, play and invest in the city. Invest Cape Town works with international and local entrepreneurs, SMEs and multinationals that wish to set up a business in Cape Town. On the ground, the City’s enterprise and investment department collaborates with partners from business formations, investment promotion agencies and sector support entities, as well as all spheres of government to encourage economic growth and investment.

Attracting foreign direct investment a key focus Invest Cape Town’s mission is to attract and retain foreign direct investment which is of strategic importance to the economic development of Cape Town. The City’s Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, James Vos, stated: “Our strategy is to create an enabling environment to attract investment that generates economic growth and job creation in Cape Town. Through partnerships, we deliver sector projects, facilitate investment, create jobs and enable skills development programmes aligned with the City’s strategic priorities.” Benefit from a wide range of incentives

The Invest Cape Town team is here to help you setup and grow. Through the City’s investment incentives scheme, managed by the investment facilitation unit, we are able to provide financial and non-financial incentives to boost investment and stimulate economic growth. Initially only accessible to investors establishing in the Atlantis special economic zone (SEZ), the programme was recently extended to six additional areas across the metro. Bespoke business support offering In addition to the investment incentives, the City provides a single point of contact for all enterprise-related enquiries through the Business Hub, which provides expert support and development opportunities to small and medium sized businesses. The aim is to make it easier for people to start and operate their enterprises in Cape Town. “SMMEs are the lifeblood of cities and the engines that fuel economic growth,” says Alderman Vos. “The idea behind The Business Hub is to provide a customer-centered interface, through a single point of access to direct businesses to the appropriate support. It’s all about enabling startups and businesses, and connecting them with the right officials in one space.”

Cape Town is innovative and future-ready Cape Town is Africa’s most innovative city. One of the fastest growing sectors in Cape Town’s economy is business process outsourcing (BPO), with many global call centres and online retailers like Amazon choosing to conduct their operations from our shores. Cape Town enterprises continue to build advanced analytic capabilities, creating new digital solutions and even providing English-language training applications to other BPO industries in countries like China, Taiwan and Japan. We mean business