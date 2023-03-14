Mark Zuckerberg faces ‘a tremendous amount of cognitive dissonance’, says ex Microsoft engineer

David Auerbach a software engineer – the author of the new book “Meganets: How Digital Forms Beyond Our Control Commandeer Our Daily Lives and Inner Realities”, which explores how the growing worries about artificial intelligence are with good cause This is becoming more prevalent in the wider tech sector – Auerbach believes the Meta founder’s actions do not line up with his supposed beliefs.

He told the “Observer” newspaper: “I think it depends on their position. The rank and file feel this, or certainly the ones I’ve talked to do. If you’re Mark Zuckerberg, you’re facing a tremendous amount of cognitive dissonance because you feel no matter what you do, you get flak for it. But at the same time, you don’t want to admit to a level of impotence. My suspicion is that executives are at varying degrees of denial about the sheer scale of the problem.”

Auerbach, who also worked at Google, defines a meganet as an array of online information that “heavily influences how people see the world”.

He said: “The definition I use for a meganet is a persistent, evolving and opaque data network that heavily influences how people see the world. It is always on and it consists both of a large server tech component as well as millions upon millions of users who are constantly active, using those services and influencing them. All these users play a small part in the collective authorship of how these algorithms run.