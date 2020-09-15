Meet Aisha Pandor, Speaker at SA Innovation Summit 2020

For the first time ever, the SA Innovation Summit is set to take place virtually from 30 September – 1 October 2020. The SAIS Virtual 365 Edition will be a space to share experiences, think, create, learn and do. At its heart is the tech entrepreneur and this is reflected by a programme packed with competitions, demo days, exhibitions, pitch battles, panel discussions, masterclasses and workshops.

The Summit will feature an exciting line-up of speakers who will deep dive into what it takes to become a successful entrepreneur, sharing key insights and practical tools to help young African start-ups wanting to grow and expand their business beyond borders. During panel discussions, fireside chats and think tanks, attendees will get to hear the first-hand experiences of founders and experts in the ecosystem.

One of the speakers this year is Aisha Pandor, Co-Founder and CEO of SweepSouth.

Aisha Pandor co-created SweepSouth (sweepsouth.com), an online platform for booking, paying for and managing homes cleaning services from your laptop, phone or tablet. Sweepsouth is the first company on the African continent to offer this service, and a 500 Startups Batch 14 alum. Aisha previously worked as a management consultant, gaining experience in the telecommunications and mining industries. Aisha has a PhD in Human Genetics from the University of Cape Town and an Associate in Management from the UCT Graduate School of Business. Between 2011 and 2012, she received a South African Women in Science Award for her research and was named as one of the Mail and Guardian newspaper's 200 Young South Africans.

Other speakers for this year’s Summit include Adi Kaimowitz, Founder & Co-CEO of Virtual Actuary, Carmelle Cadet, Founder & CEO of EMTECH and Emeka Ajene, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Gozem. For more information, visit https://innovationsummit.co.za.