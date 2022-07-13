Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Microsoft first big tech firm to lay off workers amid global meltdown

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Microsoft is pictured in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, August 8, 2016.FILE PHOTO: Jacky Naegelen/Reuters

Published 42m ago

New Delhi - The economic meltdown has reached Big Tech, and Satya Nadella-run Microsoft has become the first tech giant to lay off employees as part of a ‘realignment’.

The lay-offs at Microsoft reportedly affect nearly 1% of its 180 000-strong workforce across its offices and product divisions.

“Today we had a small number of role eliminations. Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly,” Microsoft told Bloomberg in a statement late on Tuesday.

“We will continue to invest in our business and grow headcount overall in the year ahead,” the company added.

Microsoft has also slowed hiring in the Windows, Teams and Office groups.

Microsoft reported strong earnings in its third quarter, with a 26% jump (on-year) in cloud revenue and overall revenue of $49.4 billion.

However, last month, the company revised its Q4 revenue and earnings guidance downward.

Twitter has also cut 30% of its recruiting team while Elon Musk-run Tesla has been laying off hundreds of employees.

Other tech companies that have slowed hiring include Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel and Salesforce, among others.

Cloud major Oracle recently considered laying off thousands of workers to save up to $1bn in cost-cutting measures, the media reported.

IANS

