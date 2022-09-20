Nasa is looking for another company for a second crewed lander.

The American space agency is searching for another supplier to work alongside SpaceX and applications need to be in by November 15 for a May 2023 announcement.

According to SpaceNews, to get their hands on the contract, developers must show their capacity to get a ship to the Earth’s satellite, such as a 6.25-day trip by two astronauts, a 33-day mission for four and a brief trip to regions other than the South Pole on the moon.

Lisa Watson-Morgan, Nasa’s Human Landing System programme manager said: “Work done under this solicitation, in addition to current lander development and studies taking place, will help build the foundation for long-term deep space exploration. Partnering with American companies to do that work now allows us to leverage Nasa's knowledge and expertise to encourage technological innovations for a sustained presence at the moon.”