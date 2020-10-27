Start-ups driving digital agriculture innovations in Africa

By Michel Bernhardt

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a booster for rapid digitization globally. Companies, networks and entire sectors are leapfrogging as a result of the (forced) increased use of digital tools. Even before the pandemic, the world was on the path to massive digitization. Digital technologies and innovations have become a critical factor for success and a driver for change and disruption all over the world. IoT, AI, automatisation, blockchain, virtual and augmented reality are here to stay.

This shift to digital has also reached the agriculture and food sector in Africa. Foodtech and agritech are now quickly growing sectors with start-ups from Africa driving change. The spread and growth of start-ups providing ag- and foodtech solutions promises dynamic growth and transformation of African agriculture. Linking technology to the agriculture sector can also make agriculture – an aging sector – more attractive to youth while making it a sustainable employment opportunity.

Technology spans a broad usage spectrum: from e-commerce and supply chain management to precision farming, which monitors and tackles, among others, crop diseases and pests using sensors, drones, satellite images and AI. Fintechs make use of blockchain to do their part in reaching the unbanked population in rural areas.

According to CTA, almost 400 digital solutions have already been registered across sub-Saharan Africa with an annual growth of about 45% since 2012. Nevertheless, around 90% of the market for digital services remains untapped. In addition, many digital solutions are not scaled, giving away a lot of potential impact. Yet the sector still holds numerous business and investment opportunities! This is where "Scaling Digital Agriculture Innovations through Start-ups" (SAIS) comes in. The project has been implemented by the German Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).