The future of digital-economic inclusion of women in business

By Vanessa Kisowile

The year 2020 highlighted major realities in the globe, particularly in Africa, is the future of women entrepreneurs in the continent in relation to the digital financial inclusions and it impacts on the development of the continent.

50% plus of the entrepreneurs in Africa especially MSMEs are women entrepreneurs and most of the women are self-employed in service industries or socio-enterprises, yet the growth of these businesses are limited and the majority fail at an early stage due to financial issues, unformed decisions and socio-economic issues.

With the world experiencing unprecedented times like 2020 there is compounded economic impacts felt especially by women and girls who are generally earning less, saving less, and holding insecure jobs or living close to poverty, hence directly impacting the socio-economic future of this group and its society at large.

We see the vision of SA Innovation summit in supporting and encouraging platform for female tech entrepreneurs and encouraging ecosystem involvement in investing in this group. Its is why we have partnered with SAIS2020 to support women in business and create awareness on digital adoption for business for women entrepreneurs and creating a platform for women tech entrepreneurs. By providing networking, showcasing and learning platforms SA Innovation Summit through its FEM-IN-TECH initiative, aligns with our mission and vision and we are excited to do more.