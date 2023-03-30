WATCH — Elon Musk’s chilling AI ‘Terminator’ warning: ‘Should we risk loss of control of our civilisation?’

The Tesla boss, 51, who bought Twitter for $44 billion (R801bn), issued the alert alongside more than 1 000 academics and technology industry figures in an open letter that demands “all AI labs … immediately pause” work, as well as urging governments to suspend more research if they don’t comply.

Issued amid warning AI systems such as ChatGPT may put millions of jobs at risk and lead to the spread of disinformation, Elon joined signatories including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, 72, and the head of the Doomsday Clock.

They said in their message, published by the Future of Life Institute: “Contemporary AI systems are now becoming human-competitive at general tasks, and we must ask ourselves: Should we risk loss of control of our civilisation?’

“Such decisions must not be delegated to unelected tech leaders. Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable.”