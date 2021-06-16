WATCH: For fun or funds - TikTok stars share how tech and social media can help SA's youth

The youth of South Africa has come a long way since 1976 when they took to the streets of Soweto to protest against the injustices of the apartheid government. Today social media platforms are where the young converge and voice their concerns. To commemorate Youth Month, IOL Tech has partnered with AYO Technology to feature youth trailblazers in the technology sector as well as the social media space.

AYO Technology Solutions Limited is one of the largest JSE-listed, B-BBEE accredited ICT companies, with interests in technologies that promote life, business and economics. In part 2 of our video series, we asked TikTok stars Siboniso Tadeus Mbatha, Kamogelo Mothlabane and Tricia Mpisi to share some quick takes on Youth Day, technology and the rise of social media for fun and funds. Siboniso Tadeus Mbatha is a 20-year-old content creator, aspiring actor, and full-time student at the University of Cape Town who is taking TikTok by storm.

MORE ON THIS WATCH: Youth trailblazers give us some quick takes on how tech can help SA's youth

Kamogelo Mothlabane is a 22-year-old social media content creator. Mothlabane uses her platform for humour, entertainment, beauty and body positivity. According to Mothlabane, there is a picture of her face next to the definition of “full package”.