WATCH: How to become a tech or TikTok trailblazer, according to young influencers

To commemorate Youth Month, IOL Tech has partnered with AYO Technology to feature youth trailblazers in the technology sector as well as the social media space. The project aims for young tech and social media stars to give insights, inspiration and share their journeys in the field.

AYO Technology Solutions Limited is one of the largest JSE-listed, B-BBEE accredited ICT companies, with interests in technologies that promote life, business and economics. In the final part of our series, we feature David Sepulveda and Levi Green. David Sepulveda is a business development executive at Everlytic. Everlytic makes engaging with customers quick, easy, and targeted. The software helps customers create eye-catching, personalised email and SMS campaigns.

TikToker Levi Gabriel Green is a 16-year-old who creates dance and meme content. Green’s dream is to become an actor and to be a topic in every household. He says: “I want the world to smile when my name is said.”