WATCH: Youth trailblazers give us some quick takes on how tech can help SA's youth

To commemorate Youth Month, IOL Tech has partnered with AYO Technology to feature youth trailblazers in the technology and innovation sector. AYO Technology Solutions Limited is one of the largest JSE-listed, B-BBEE accredited ICT companies, with interests in technologies that promote life, business and economics.

In this video series, young South Africans give us some quick takes on how tech can help the youth of SA today. First up are Nureshka Viranna, Avthar Aniruth, and Keletjo Manasseh Phoshoko. Technology entrepreneur Nureshka Viranna, 27, is the director and co-founder of Shopli, a specialist eCommerce company that helps people sell their products and services online.

In her business, Viranna has helped other companies start online stores, marketplaces, e-learning platforms, online malls and dropshipping stores. Viranna was named as a Forbes Africa Top 30 Under 30 in the Technology category.

Avthar Aniruth, 23, is a speaker and disruptor who started his business career as the founder of Audience Networks and Epic Videos five years ago. Aniruth has received many awards and accolades including making the Forbes Africa Top 30 under 30 Business Category when he was only 21.