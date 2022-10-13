Tecno unveils the all-new SPARK 8C in South Africa

Following the success of its SPARK 7 series in 2021, premium smartphone brand TECNO Mobile, has launched its brand-new SPARK 8C in South Africa. Aimed at the younger market segment and designed with the young consumers’ diverse creative needs in mind, TECNO SPARK 8C offers a comprehensive set of features that will have immersive visual experience, smooth performance and more excitingly, bigger memory.

Story continues below Advertisement

Spark bigger memory with memory fusion The SPARK 8C comes with Memory Fusion technology which extends the 4GB RAM to a massive 7GB RAM - with the additional 3GB Memory Fusion. By allocating more storage to RAM, the Memory Fusion Technology enhances the device's multi-tasking capacity, allows for seamless switching between applications that are running concurrently in the background, and stabilizes the phone's systems for more sustainable performance.

Cinema-quality visual On the front of the phone, the cinema-quality visual enjoyment is waiting for you. SPARK 8C features 90Hz refresh rate to certify for a more vivid, super-smooth and comfortable viewing experience. All-day performance

Story continues below Advertisement

To power the feature-rich SPARK 8C, the phone is backed by a large 5000mAh battery to support all-day usage. The 5000mAh Long-lasting battery and power-optimised SPARK 8C dispel battery anxiety and provides a perfect blend of performance and power efficiency, brings you the endurance powerhouse. Iconic design The bold and ground-breaking design language, with its dazzling shell and large characters, speaks for itself and announces that the SPARK 8C has officially entered the era of appearance, promising to deliver a wholesome refreshed user experience. Like the standout features of the SPARK 8C, the phone will make users dare to stand out among the crowd.

Story continues below Advertisement