Telkom just enabled South Africans to get prepaid fibre-to-the-home without a contract

As from today, Telkom will make it possible for customers to get prepaid fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) running on the Openserve fibre network. This means that customers who didn’t qualify for fibre previously due to unforeseen financial circumstances, or customers that prefer to be in control of their spend without any long-term commitments, can now buy a prepaid 25Mbps uncapped internet service online. “We are simplifying access because we realise that no two customers, nor their circumstances, are the same. While some customers want the convenience of a contractual agreement and prefer a recurring billing, others merely opt for the flexibility to adjust as their lives and businesses change,” said Telkom’s chief marketing officer, Gugu Mthembu.

This prepaid FTTH offer is ideal for customers seeking the following value: no fixed terms contract, full control of spend, easy top-up options, no credit checks, no bill shocks, no penalties or late fees, reminders to top-up, and duration based uncapped Internet options: 3-day voucher, 7-day voucher or 30-day voucher. Step 1: To Activate Prepaid Fibre access Apply online ( https://secure.telkom.co.za/today/campaign/prepaid-fibre/ by clicking HERE for Starter pack 1 or 2. Credit/Debit card payments only.

Starter Pack 1 includes: · Installation of fibre access by Openserve · A router which will be delivered to customers’ premises via courier

- Starter Pack 2 includes: · Installation of fibre access by Openserve · NB: A customer must provide own ICASA approved router

On completion of Starter Pack activation, the customer will receive a SMS with required next steps. Step 2: To buy prepaid Uncapped Internet voucher (only possible on active prepaid fibre access): A customer must go to https://customerportal.telkomsa.net for a 3, 7 or 30 day voucher. Only credit/debit card payments are accepted. “Customers can go to the Telkom website to apply for a starter pack and follow an easy and simple guide to get started or to activate. The starter pack payments must be made with a credit/debit card directly on the portal. The fibre access installation will follow the normal post-paid fibre installation process and will on average take 10 working days.