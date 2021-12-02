Tesla just unveiled a new product as a joke for $50

TESLA just unveiled a new product that has everyone talking on socials. It’s a stainless steel whistle, called the Cyberwhistle. It is modelled after the Cybertruck, which was recently showcased by Tesla.The Cybertruck was supposed to go into production in late 2021. The company has pushed that date to sometime in 2022, as per its website – in which potential customers can put down a $100 refundable deposit.

The cyberwhistle can be found housed under Tesla’s lifestyle products, which include items such as the $150 Tesla decanter, the $45 desktop charger modelled after a Tesla Supercharger, the $35 S3XY mug, and several die-cast models of vehicles, including the Tesla Semi, which also has its production date pushed to the start of 2022.