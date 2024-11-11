These are the people you need to see at the 2024 Africa Tech Festival

Africa Tech Festival 2024 will be taking place in Cape Town from the November 12-14 at the city’s International Convention Centre. Celebrating its 27th edition, this event seeks to unify global tech innovation, gathering top telecom executives, visionary entrepreneurs, and influential policymakers.

Organisers said that Africa Tech provides a 360 view of how tech and strategy evolution is reshaping Africa’s diverse industry sectors. This event looks at innovation in the telecoms, financial services, healthcare, government, small businesses, start-ups, and manufacturing space. Africa Tech is focused on how tech integration is delivering real-world impact through enterprise excellence and socioeconomic development.

Some of the major people who will be speaking at the event include: The Minister of Posts, Telecommunications, and the Digital Economy for the Republic of Guinea, Rose Pola Pricemou

Dejan Kastelic, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Vodacom Group

Thomas Dohmke, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GitHub

Bunmi Adeleye, the Chief Strategy Officer for Shoprite Nigeria

Faith Burn, the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Eskom

Alex Okosi, the Managing Director for Google in Africa

Naroa Zurutuza, the CTO Giga at UNICEF Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, the Director-General for the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies said that the festival created a platform for different innovative minds to come together to explore and exchange tech solutions for Africa and the rest of the world. “This global platform will not only afford us an opportunity to learn best practices but also afford our SMEs to market their innovative solutions to the more than 15,000 visitors from across the globe,” she explained.