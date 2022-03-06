These Big Tech companies in the US and big businesses are sanctioning Russia

Governments around the world are applying sanctions against Russia due to its war with Ukraine. But they’re not the only ones using business and economic means to punish Russia. A number of private companies—including many US tech giants—have found their own ways to hit back against the invasion. Though this list is not complete, these are some of the biggest corporations that are sanctioning Russia right now:

– Apple – Airbus – Alphabet (Google and YouTube)

– Boeing – Disney – Exxon Mobil

– Facebook – Ford – Harley-Davidson

– Mastercard – Microsoft – Netflix

– Reddit – Snap – Twitter

– Visa So how are these companies sanctioning Russia? Each is doing its own thing, and few have an outright ban on all of their products or services provided to Russia. For example, Apple has stopped all sales of the company’s hardware from its online Russia store; however, its app stores are still alive in the country. But the company has removed RT News and Sputnik News for download outside of Russia, reports MacRumors. Other tech companies are also targeting RT News and Sputnik News. As Reuters reports, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, and Facebook are taking action against Russian news channels, with Google blocking their apps and ads on their websites. YouTube and Facebook are also taking similar ad measures.

As AdWeek reports, Snap has stopped running all ads in Russia and Belarus, as well. And over on Reddit, the world’s most popular message forum has added the r/Russia and r/RussiaPolitics to the quarantine list. Some of the biggest economic sanctions from private companies come from Mastercard and Visa. As The Hill reports, both have said they will block Russian banks from their networks. The entertainment industry is getting in on sanctions as well. WarnerMedia has announced that The Batman will not hit Russian theatres as planned this weekend, while Disney announced all of its films will be halted in Russia. Netflix has said it will not be adding Russian media channels to their service, as recent Russian law requires.