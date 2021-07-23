This proptech platform wants to help you find your next property

Local proptech company Flow wants to help you find your next property. The online rental platform’s new behavioural search feature aims to make searching for your dream home simpler and more effective.

Once a user has shown an interest in something property-related, the company’s retargeting function suggests personalised and relevant content and listings that are within the price range and region that you’re looking for. In addition, the tech also matches you with agents and developers that are suitable for you. “The arrival of ‘Behavioural Search’ is set to revolutionise the rental property space and make finding the right property even easier and more rewarding for ‘Generation Rent’, the company noted in a press release.

“The Behavioural Search functionality matches highly-profiled renters with the right properties and gives landlords the tools to retain good tenants,” it explains. Being such a rich data-platform, the company is constantly thinking about the regulation and policy implications of the data it has on-hand. According to Flow CEO and Co-Founder Gil Sperling, all user searches are conducted anonymously. It’s only when you submit an enquiry about a property that an agent or developer receives your contact details – meaning it’s also Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) compliant. However, Flow not only aims to help property seekers, but also landlords. “By harnessing the power of behavioural economics to unlock all aspects of the rental marketplace, we’re re-inventing the classifieds and offering unprecedented ease of rental for would-be tenants, and helping landlords manage their properties and relationships with tenants, more efficiently,” Gil says.