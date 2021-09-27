This SA startup wants to change how we charge our devices

Today, we rely on our phones in almost every aspect of life; to get around, for payments, for digital menus, to stay in touch and to stay productive, but without power, none of this happens. South African startup, Opencharge, a cloud-based wireless charging platform that delivers wireless power as a service to consumers on the go and connects brands to these consumers, has seen strong uptake with leading brands since launching.

Brands that have incorporated Opencharge’s technology on their sites include Woolworths, Vida e Caffè, Seattle Coffee, Shift Espresso Bar, Kauai, Ideas Cartel, V&A Waterfront, and One & Only Hotel. “Besides providing secure and convenient charging to consumers on the go, consumers can interact with newer charging spots. This offers a unique opportunity for a one-on-one consumer-brand connection. These interactions are not perceived as invasive, which, in turn, offers better consumer engagement,“ said Phebeon Vera, Opencharge Founder. The startup’s vision is to build a charging network for smartphones and wearables that capitalise on the shift from wired charging to convenient wireless charging by placing wireless power stations where consumers eat, drink, shop, play, and work.