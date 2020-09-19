TikTok asks US judge to block Trump administration ban

New York – Popular video-sharing app TikTok has asked a US judge to block the Trump administration banning on the Chinese social media network, Bloomberg News reported.

TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., filed a complaint in Washington federal court late on Friday night challenging US President Donald Trump’s executive order, the report said.

The US Commerce Department issued an ban on Friday blocking people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and TikTok starting from Sunday.

The report cited the complaint as saying that Trump exceeded his authority when he banned the app, and that he did so for political reasons rather than to stop an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the US, as the law requires.

Reuters