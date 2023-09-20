TikTok surpasses 4.4 billion lifetime downloads, following one of the app’s best quarters in its history

TikTok has risen to the top of the globe in the last six years. Following one of the most remarkable increases in the social media environment. The short-form video app increased its user base fivefold to 1.92 billion globally and achieved excellent lifetime downloads.

TikTok has surpassed 4.4 billion lifetime downloads, according to data provided by OnlyAccounts.io, following one of the greatest quarters in the app’s history. "TikTok took the world by storm only a few months after its release in 2017. Although the app was already popular and backed by a large user acquisition campaign, its downloads skyrocketed amid the Covid-19 pandemic, when more people than ever used social media platforms to connect with others," said the app. According to Statista and AppMagic, TikTok was downloaded 653.7 million times in 2018. India, one of the fastest-growing TikTok markets, accounted for more than 40% of all downloads that year.

The app had 703.7 million downloads globally a year later. But that paled in comparison to 2020, which was the strongest year for TikTok downloads to date. That year, the app was downloaded about 985 million times, or 40% more than the previous year. According to statistics, downloads fell to 718 million in 2021 as life returned to normal. The upward trend was maintained in 2018, with 861.8 million downloads. However, figures from Statista and AppMagic indicate that 2023 may establish a new high.

TikTok was downloaded over half a billion times globally in the first six months of the year, or 32% higher than in the same period last year. The social video app was downloaded 260.8 million times in Q2 2023 alone, the third-highest figure in its history. Surging user base continues driving revenue growth Because of the growing number of users, marketers are prepared to go to great lengths to promote on TikTok. TikTok advertisements may open several opportunities for businesses, particularly those looking to attract a youthful audience.