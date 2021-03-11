TikTok to kill commentary by cyber bullies

By Masabata Mkwanazi Popular video-sharing app TikTok has joined a long list of other social media apps that are combating bullying and harassment on their platforms. The company announced that it will be rolling out 2 new features to foster kindness on TikTok. The first feature is the all-new ‘Filter All Comments’ that will allow creators to have more power to control which comments can be posted on their content. When enabled, comments will not be displayed unless the creator approves them individually using the new comment management tool. TikTok says this feature builds on their existing collection of comment controls that allow people to filter spam and offensive comments, and specific keywords. The second feature will encourage users to reconsider posting a comment that may be unkind. If a user writes an inappropriate comment, then a prompt will appear asking users to reconsider posting that comment.

The prompt will also inform users about TikTok’s Community Guidelines and allows users to edit their comments before sharing.

“We're rolling out two new features: the first feature gives creators more control over the comments on their videos, and the second prompts people to reconsider posting unkind or inappropriate comments.” The company said in a blogpost.

TikTok has partnered with the Cyberbullying Research Center, an organization that is at the forefront of developing research and providing information about cyberbullying and related forms of abuse/misuse. TikTok said it will be working with the organization to advance their knowledge and collaborate on ways to better support their community members of bullying on and off their platform.

"The Cyberbullying Research Center is excited to work with TikTok in the months ahead on anti-bullying initiatives. TikTok's new features are positive steps to promote kindness and we're eager to collaborate on further ways to protect against bullying and harassment." Said Dr. Sameer Hinduja, Co-Director of the Cyberbullying Research Center in a blog post.

