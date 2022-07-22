TikTok’s security chief steps down

Roland Cloutier has served in the senior position at the viral video-sharing app since April 2020 but has decided to quit the role following reports that the social media giant will now be using Oracle’s US-based servers to store Americans’ data.

In a message to his team shared on TikTok’s official blog, he said: “Hi team – Roland here with an important personal update.

“When I joined the company over two years ago, I was inspired by the opportunity to support amazing human connections, moments, and movements by enabling over a billion people from diverse backgrounds and geographies to express themselves creatively, and embrace their true authentic selves, be entertained, and find joy.

“Essential to that experience is the knowledge that users have a safe and secure experience on our platform, and I can proudly say that we’ve made significant progress in delivering on the promises we’ve made to our global community, business partners, and governments around the world.