Toshiba offers update on global chip shortage

THE global chip shortage, currently affecting all parts of the gaming industry, will continue until at least next September, according to Toshiba. In a new report from Bloomberg, Toshiba Corporation, one of the major companies that creates power-regulating chips for game consoles, graphics cards, consumer electronics, and more, says the chip shortage will likely continue through to the end of 2022.

Toshiba director Takeshi Kamebuchi told Bloomberg: “The supply of chips will remain very tight until at least September next year. “In some cases, we may find some customers not being fully served until 2023.” According to the report, Toshiba is holding daily discussions on how best to prioritise the allocation of its limited output.