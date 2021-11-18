Transnet goes digital to enable procurement and to prevent corruption in supply chain

Transnet announced that it would transform its tender documentation submissions from paper to electronic. In a statement, South Africa's largest freight logistics chain said it has a vision to digitally transform its business and systems. According to Transnet, current and potential service providers will now be required to submit documentation electronically through the company's web-based platform the e-Tender submission portal.

Transnet said the system has enhanced security features that will stop any instances of interference or tempering prior to tender closure or the system. With this digital change, Transnet's Operating Divisions will gradually remove all the paper tender boxes. "The intention is to only accept tenders via the e-Tender Portal to eradicate paper-based submission," said Transnet. The logistics chain says the digital platform will enable vendors to register as aspiring tender respondents, authenticate themselves as aspiring tender respondents. It will also register intent to a specific tender, upload documentation and raise questions and get a response for specific tenders.

When users have submitted via the e-Tender Portal, all the documents will be stored in a central document management repository. The documents will be automatically date and time-stamped. "Bid responses will have to be a unique identifier to enable an audit trail." "Upon closure of a tender, all submitted content will automatically be transformed to a searchable archive and be retained as per Transnet's document and Records Management rules," said Transnet. Transnet will manually process all its current paper based tenders. "Only new responses to bid submissions with effect from 8 November 2021, will require you to use the system as per requirements of the specific RFP (Request for Proposal), RQF (Request for Proposals), RFQ (Request for Quotation) that will be issued to the open market can now be issued and closed by the system."