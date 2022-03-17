Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 17, 2022

Tweeps could chat with up to 150 friends in closed Twitter Circle soon

FILE. Twitter is testing a new feature that will allow users to choose up to 150 closest friends and set up a 'Twitter Circle' where only your circle of friends will be able to see and reply to shared tweets. A smartphone display shows the Twitter logo. (AP Photo/dpa, Soeren Stache, File)

Published 2h ago

New Delhi - Twitter is testing a new feature that will allow the users to choose up to 150 closest friends and set up a 'Twitter Circle' like a college or a school reunion group.

App developer Nima Owji first tweeted about this upcoming feature

"Twitter is working on the aTwitter Circle' intro page for the web app," he posted.

You can choose up to 150 people to include in your Twitter Circle. Only your circle of friends will be able to see and reply to shared tweets.

You can edit your Twitter Circle and people will not be notified if you remove them, according to the new feature.

According to reports, Twitter has been teasing a feature since last year that would allow users to customise the audience to their tweets, letting them post to only a small subset of their followers.

Similar to an Instagram close friends story or Google Plus Circles (RIP), Twitter is also calling this product Circle, reports TechCrunch.

The micro-blogging platform said it is always working on new ways to help people engage in healthy conversations, and "currently exploring ways to let people Tweet to smaller groups".

Twitter is also giving users more control over who sees their tweets and who can engage with their tweets.

IANS

