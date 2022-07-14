Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Twitter down for thousands of users

In this photo illustration, a twitter logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen and a laptop screen in the background.(Photo by Onur Dogman / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Published 26m ago

Twitter Inc was down for thousands of users across the globe on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Twitter in the United States, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Users in other countries including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil and Italy also reported Twitter not working.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

