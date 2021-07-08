Twitter lets users secure accounts with security key

The social networking site has revealed people can take up the option to use a physical security key as their sole form of two-factor authentication.

In a blog post, the company said: "Starting today, people on Twitter have the option to use security keys as their only form of two-factor authentication (2FA), which is the most effective way to keep your Twitter account secure.

"While any form of 2FA is better than no 2FA, physical security keys are the most effective. Security keys are small devices that act like keys to your house.

"Just as you need a physical key to unlock the door to your home, you need a security key to unlock access to your account."